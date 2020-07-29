  • Home
  • Education
  • IIIT Delhi Student Bags Rs 1.54 Crore Overseas Job Offer

IIIT Delhi Student Bags Rs 1.54 Crore Overseas Job Offer

Recently, tech giants from India and abroad recruited a large number of students of B. Tech and M. Tech courses from the Institute.

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: Jul 29, 2020 6:36 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEP 2020: Multiple Exit Options In Undergraduate Programmes; Re-Entry Eased By Academic Bank Of Credit
Admission Of Students Only After Schools Re-Open: Tamil Nadu Minister
Delhi High Court Asks DU, Others To File Affidavit On Mock Test, CSC Status
Delhi HC Declines To Entertain Plea For Dance Courses In Delhi University
NEHU Admission 2020: North Eastern Hill University Extends Last Date To Apply For BTech, MBA, PhD Programmes
IIT Madras Research Can Help Reduce Vibrations In Automobiles
IIIT Delhi Student Bags Rs 1.54 Crore Overseas Job Offer
IIIT Delhi Student Bags Rs 1.51 Crore Overseas Job Offer
New Delhi:

A student from IIIT Delhi bagged an overseas job offer of Rs 1.54 crore as the institute concluded the placement process recenlty. From India, the highest offer a B.Tech student from the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Delhi) is Rs 43.31 lakh.

Recently, tech giants from India and abroad recruited a large number of students of B. Tech and M. Tech courses from the Institute.

376 students from the IIIT Delhi registered for the placement process this year in which more than 105 companies from various sectors participated.

The students have recieved a total of 703; 410 full time and 293 intern offers.

Average package recorded this year for B. Tech students was Rs 16.97 lakh while it was Rs 16.29 lakh for M.Tech students.

“Once again, the students of Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Delhi) fetched lucrative job offers from some of the world’s leading IT companies,” a statement from the Institute said.

IIIT-Delhi training and placement division trains students to excel both technical and communication aspects of the interviews,” the statement added.

Click here for more Education News
IIIT Delhi placement
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEP 2020: Multiple Exit Options In Undergraduate Programmes; Re-Entry Eased By Academic Bank Of Credit
NEP 2020: Multiple Exit Options In Undergraduate Programmes; Re-Entry Eased By Academic Bank Of Credit
Admission Of Students Only After Schools Re-Open: Tamil Nadu Minister
Admission Of Students Only After Schools Re-Open: Tamil Nadu Minister
NEP 2020 Highlights: School And Higher Education
NEP 2020 Highlights: School And Higher Education
Major Reforms Announced As Union Cabinet Approves National Education Policy 2019
Major Reforms Announced As Union Cabinet Approves National Education Policy 2019
GCET 2020: Goa Technical Education Starts GCET Counselling Application
GCET 2020: Goa Technical Education Starts GCET Counselling Application
.......................... Advertisement ..........................