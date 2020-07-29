IIIT Delhi Student Bags Rs 1.54 Crore Overseas Job Offer

IIIT Delhi Student Bags Rs 1.51 Crore Overseas Job Offer

A student from IIIT Delhi bagged an overseas job offer of Rs 1.54 crore as the institute concluded the placement process recenlty. From India, the highest offer a B.Tech student from the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Delhi) is Rs 43.31 lakh.

Recently, tech giants from India and abroad recruited a large number of students of B. Tech and M. Tech courses from the Institute.

376 students from the IIIT Delhi registered for the placement process this year in which more than 105 companies from various sectors participated.

The students have recieved a total of 703; 410 full time and 293 intern offers.

Average package recorded this year for B. Tech students was Rs 16.97 lakh while it was Rs 16.29 lakh for M.Tech students.

“Once again, the students of Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Delhi) fetched lucrative job offers from some of the world’s leading IT companies,” a statement from the Institute said.

“IIIT-Delhi training and placement division trains students to excel both technical and communication aspects of the interviews,” the statement added.