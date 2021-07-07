IIIT Delhi Launches Post Graduate Diploma In Computer Science, AI

Image credit: Shutterstock The duration of the programme is 12 months (representational)

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi has launched a new programme – Post Graduate Diploma Program in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence – in collaboration with EdTech company Great Learning. The program will be delivered online and includes a combination of live classes by IIIT Delhi’s faculty, hands-on tutorials, and project-based learning sessions, an official statement said.

The new program will address the “growing need for talent in cutting-edge areas that require a sound grounding in Computer Science fundamentals and an ability to apply artificial intelligence (AI) techniques”, it said.

The duration of the programme is 12 months.

Upon successful completion of all requirements of the program, participants will earn a Post Graduate Diploma from IIIT-Delhi and an alumni status of the institute, the statement added.

They will receive career support from Great Learning through its career assistance platform, GL Excelerate. The platform has partnered with 500+ organizations including JP Morgan, Tata Consultancy Services, Accenture, IBM, Infosys, Dell, HCL, Capgemini, and Cognizant, it said.

"Data is the new oil of the digital economy and the way we will lead our lives in the near future will be transformed by the use of AI, and its applications to the big-data innovation ecosystem. The PG diploma program in Computer Science and AI will equip the students with advanced knowledge and practical skills to meet the growing challenges of the various data-driven industries. The partnership with Great Learning will help create new opportunities and greater accessibility for the interested students and working professionals." said professor Ranjan Bose, Director, IIIT Delhi.