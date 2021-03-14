Image credit: iiitd.ac.in IIIT Delhi Invites Applications For Phd Programmes, Apply By April 4

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi has invited online applications for its PhD programmes. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website, iiitd.ac.in, up to April 4.





IIIT Delhi offers PhD in Computational Biology, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communications Engineering, Human-Centered Design, Mathematics, and Social Sciences and Humanities.





Candidates can apply through the online application portal. There is no provision for offline applications. Those candidates who want to apply for more than one discipline will have to submit separate applications.

Eligibility criteria will be different for each programme. Click here to check.





“The concerned Department may use higher cut off levels for shortlisting besides giving due consideration to the way questions are answered in the application form. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Differently abled categories would be eligible for relaxations, as per norms, in the selection criteria,” reads a statement on the IIIT Delhi website.





IIIT Delhi offers financial support to its PhD scholars. Those who join the PhD programme as regular students will be considered for institute fellowship.





Presently the institute is offering fellowship of R .31,000 per month in the first and second years and RS 35,000 per month in third and fourth years.





For the fifth year, students will receive Rs 30,000.





Apart from these, students can also receive additional financial support, institute travel grant and overseas research fellowship (ORF).