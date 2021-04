IIIT Delhi Invites Applications For Online PG Diploma In Data Science And AI

Image credit: IIIT Delhi IIT Delhi PG diploma in Data science: Apply at pgddsai.iiitd.ac.in

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi has invited online applications for admission to its nine month postgraduate (PG) diploma programme in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. The last date to submit applications is April 20 and classes will commence in the first week of August, 2021. IIIT Delhi’s PG diploma in Data science and AI is a weekend, online program. The registration fee is Rs 2,000. Application forms are available at pgddsai.iiitd.ac.in and admission will be based on an online interview.

Students who have completed graduation or postgraduation in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics and intend to pursue a career in Data Sciences and AI can apply for admission, IIIT Delhi said.

IT and other professionals with “limited or no knowledge in artificial intelligence”, policymakers, senior-level executives can also apply. The fee of the programme is Rs 2.5 lakh.

Lectures will be delivered by IIITD faculty members and subject experts from the industry. The programme includes “industry-aligned certification examinations including courses, credits and responsibilities”.

Classes will be held on Saturdays and Sundays, from 9 am to 5 pm.

Apply here

PhD Programmes At IIIT Delhi

The institute is also inviting applications for PhD in Computational Biology, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communications Engineering, Human-Centered Design, Mathematics, and Social Sciences and Humanities. The last date to submit applications is April 4.

Eligibility criteria will be different for each programme. Check here.