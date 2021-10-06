IIIT Delhi Invites Application For BTech Admission 2021 Through JAC Counselling

This year, a total of 6,175 engineering seats will be allotted through JAC Delhi counselling

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi has invited applications for BTech courses. Candidates who want to apply for admission to the institute will have to participate in the Joint Admission Counselling. JAC Delhi counselling 2021 started on September 24 and the last date to apply is October 24.

To apply for BTech admission at IIIT Delhi through JAC counselling, candidates, apart from having JEE Main 2021 paper 1 rank, must pass the Class 12 board exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), or an equivalent board.

They also need to secure an aggregate of 70 per cent or more in the best five subjects, including Physics, Chemistry and Maths, and at least 70 per cent marks in Mathematics.

Some relaxations have been given to reserved category candidates, the institute said. Visit iiitd.ac.in for more details.

IIIT Delhi will give admission to these BTech programmes: Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE), Computer Science and Applied Mathematics (CSAM), Computer Science and Bio-Sciences (CSB), Computer Science and Social Sciences (CSSS), Computer Science and Design (CSD), and Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (CSAI)

Candidates with achievements in extracurricular activities like Olympiads, Programming, NTSE, KVPY, Innovation, National Science Fair, Sports, Chess and Culture will get up to 2 bonus points which increases the chances of getting admission, the institute said.

“Fee waiver and various scholarships are also awarded to students of the lower-income group so that no deserving students are deprived of quality higher education,” an official statement said.

About JAC Counselling 2021

IIIT-Delhi is one of the five institutions that participate in the Joint Admission Counselling process for BTech admissions. JAC is an online process and candidates can visit jacdelhi.nic.in to apply for admission and to find more information.

Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) and Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University(DSEU) are the other institutions that participate in the counselling process.

Apart from BTech, counselling is also conducted for BTech+MBA dual degree programmes. JAC counselling for BArch programme offered by IGDTUW and NSUT will be held separately.

This year, a total of 6,175 engineering seats will be allotted through JAC Delhi counselling.