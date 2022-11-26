  • Home
  • Education
  • IIIT Delhi Hosts Its 11th Convocation, Over 500 Students Awarded Degrees

IIIT Delhi Hosts Its 11th Convocation, Over 500 Students Awarded Degrees

This year, the institute conferred degrees to over 500 students; BTech- 390, MTech- 191, M.Tech Dual degree- 5, PhD- 21. "With this year’s graduation, the total number of Ph.D degrees conferred by IIIT-Delhi is 100," the release read

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 26, 2022 4:38 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIIT Delhi Establishes New Center On Quantum Technology
IIIT Delhi Researchers Develop AI-Based Model To Find Carcinogens In Chemical Structures
IIIT Delhi Invites Application For BTech Admission 2021 Through JAC Counselling
IIIT Delhi Launches Post Graduate Diploma In Computer Science, AI
COVID: IIIT Delhi Students Develop Telegram Bot To Notify Vaccine Slots
Delhi Government Signs Pact With IIIT Delhi To Set Up Centre For Sustainable Mobility
IIIT Delhi Hosts Its 11th Convocation, Over 500 Students Awarded Degrees
IIIT Delhi conferred degrees to over 500 students
Image credit: File Photo

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT Delhi) hosted its 11th convocation ceremony on Saturday, November 26. The institute organised an in-person convocation ceremony after two years which was held in virtual mode owing to Covid-19. This year, the institute conferred degrees to over 500 students; BTech- 390, MTech- 191, M.Tech Dual degree- 5, PhD- 21. "With this year’s graduation, the total number of Ph.D degrees conferred by IIIT-Delhi is 100," the release read.

Osheen Sachdev (B.Tech.- Computer Science Engineering (CSE)) was honoured with the prestigious Chancellor's Gold Medal. Hritik Goel (B.Tech. Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE)), Rohith Rajesh (B.Tech. ECE), Lakshya A Agrawal (B.Tech. Computer Science and Applied Mathematics (CSAM)), Hardik Saini (B.Tech. Computer Science and Biosciences (CSB)), Sonali Singhal (B.Tech. Computer Science and Design(CSD)), and Ruhma Mehek Khan (B.Tech. Computer Science and Social Science (CSSS)) were awarded the silver medals. ALSO READ | IIIT Delhi Establishes New Center On Quantum Technology

The all round performance medals for the year 2022 were received by six students- Vrinda Narayan (B.Tech. CSE), Shubhi Singhal (B.Tech. ECE), Lakshya A Agrawal (B.Tech. CSAM), Arnav Tandon (B.Tech. CSD), Ruhma Mehek Khan (B.Tech. CSSS), and Vrinda Singhal (B.Tech. CSB). Tharun S (M.Tech. CSE) was conferred with the Gold Medal for Excellent Academic Performance in M.Tech. program, the release read.

The scholars- Krishan Gupta, Himani Joshi, Maneet Singh, Neelam Sharma were awarded the Doctoral Dissertation Award.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena congratulated the students who have received their degrees and wished them a successful life ahead. Kiran Karnik, Chairman Board of Governors said, “As you graduate from this Institute today, your life and career will take you on an entirely different journey. You have faced upheaval and turbulence through the black swan event of the pandemic and overcame that. Remember what got you through it. Believe in yourself, just as everyone here believes in you. Remember, even some of the most brilliant people in the world have faced failure at some point. Had they given up back then, they would not have been enjoying the sweet outcome of their tenacity today. Therefore, my dear friends, never give up. “I shall overcome” must be your motto.”

IIIT Delhi is setting up an Electropreneur Park to promote innovation and create startups in the space of electronic design and fabrication. The institute has started a new B.Tech programme on Electronics and VLSI Engineering.

Click here for more Education News
IIIT Delhi placement
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CAT 2022: Dress Code To Follow On The Exam Day
CAT 2022: Dress Code To Follow On The Exam Day
CAT 2022 Tomorrow; Important Things To Focus On Paper, Scoring Sections
CAT 2022 Tomorrow; Important Things To Focus On Paper, Scoring Sections
Karnataka UGCET 2022: Round 2 Post Seat Allotment Dates Extended; Check Schedule Here
Karnataka UGCET 2022: Round 2 Post Seat Allotment Dates Extended; Check Schedule Here
Constitution Day 2022: Colleges, Universities Celebrate 73rd National Constitution Day Today
Constitution Day 2022: Colleges, Universities Celebrate 73rd National Constitution Day Today
CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 12 Soon; Know Mathematics, Applied Mathematics Board Exam Pattern Here
CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 12 Soon; Know Mathematics, Applied Mathematics Board Exam Pattern Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................