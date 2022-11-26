IIIT Delhi Hosts Its 11th Convocation, Over 500 Students Awarded Degrees

Image credit: File Photo IIIT Delhi conferred degrees to over 500 students

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT Delhi) hosted its 11th convocation ceremony on Saturday, November 26. The institute organised an in-person convocation ceremony after two years which was held in virtual mode owing to Covid-19. This year, the institute conferred degrees to over 500 students; BTech- 390, MTech- 191, M.Tech Dual degree- 5, PhD- 21. "With this year’s graduation, the total number of Ph.D degrees conferred by IIIT-Delhi is 100," the release read.

Osheen Sachdev (B.Tech.- Computer Science Engineering (CSE)) was honoured with the prestigious Chancellor's Gold Medal. Hritik Goel (B.Tech. Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE)), Rohith Rajesh (B.Tech. ECE), Lakshya A Agrawal (B.Tech. Computer Science and Applied Mathematics (CSAM)), Hardik Saini (B.Tech. Computer Science and Biosciences (CSB)), Sonali Singhal (B.Tech. Computer Science and Design(CSD)), and Ruhma Mehek Khan (B.Tech. Computer Science and Social Science (CSSS)) were awarded the silver medals. ALSO READ | IIIT Delhi Establishes New Center On Quantum Technology

The all round performance medals for the year 2022 were received by six students- Vrinda Narayan (B.Tech. CSE), Shubhi Singhal (B.Tech. ECE), Lakshya A Agrawal (B.Tech. CSAM), Arnav Tandon (B.Tech. CSD), Ruhma Mehek Khan (B.Tech. CSSS), and Vrinda Singhal (B.Tech. CSB). Tharun S (M.Tech. CSE) was conferred with the Gold Medal for Excellent Academic Performance in M.Tech. program, the release read.

The scholars- Krishan Gupta, Himani Joshi, Maneet Singh, Neelam Sharma were awarded the Doctoral Dissertation Award.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena congratulated the students who have received their degrees and wished them a successful life ahead. Kiran Karnik, Chairman Board of Governors said, “As you graduate from this Institute today, your life and career will take you on an entirely different journey. You have faced upheaval and turbulence through the black swan event of the pandemic and overcame that. Remember what got you through it. Believe in yourself, just as everyone here believes in you. Remember, even some of the most brilliant people in the world have faced failure at some point. Had they given up back then, they would not have been enjoying the sweet outcome of their tenacity today. Therefore, my dear friends, never give up. “I shall overcome” must be your motto.”

IIIT Delhi is setting up an Electropreneur Park to promote innovation and create startups in the space of electronic design and fabrication. The institute has started a new B.Tech programme on Electronics and VLSI Engineering.