IIIT Delhi Establishes Centre Of Excellence On Sustainable Mobility

Image credit: iiitd.ac.in Centre of Excellence on Sustainable Mobility at IIIT Delhi

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT Delhi) has established a Centre of Sustainable Mobility as a centre of Excellence at the institute. The new centre has been established in collaboration with Delhi Knowledge Development Foundation (DKDF). The research centre will focus on solving the problem of urban transportation in Delhi.

The researchers at IIIT Delhi, an official statement says, have been working with the Delhi Government’s transport department including Delhi Metro over the last three years to create systems like open transit data, open ticketing framework for contactless ticketing in buses, depot management tools etc.

The faculty of IIIT Delhi also worked with the World Bank for Chennai transit agencies as well southern railways to collect, clean and open transit data.

The Centre of Sustainable Mobility at IIIT Delhi, through its research focus, will not only enhance public transit, but will also save lives by preventing road accidents. Sustainable public transit can also play a key role in decreasing the pollution in Delhi by removing cars from the roads and enabling people to avail public transit, an IIIT Delhi statement said.

The problem of sustainable mobility is a complex problem that requires design and optimisation, relying on data analytics and interdisciplinary research that includes computer science, artificial intelligence, electronics engineering as well as design. IIIT Delhi has faculty members specialising on various research areas across these disciplines. The institute seeks to provide an adequate infrastructure with world class facilities to aid such advanced research and learning, it added.

The new centre, the IIIT Delhi statement said, will also open up new avenues and courses for training students in the field of public transportation, electric vehicles as well as road safety. There is a greater need for the new age courses to be connected to the SDG goals of the United Nations.