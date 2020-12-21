IIIT Bhagalpur: Education Minister Lays The Foundation Stone

Education Minister lays foundation stone of IIIT Bhagalpur

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ laid down the foundation stone for permanent campus of Indian Institute of Information and Technology (IIIT) Bhagalpur during a virtual ceremony today. The new campus will consist of academic block, administrative block, lecture halls, computer centre and library block, workshop cum incubation centre, girls’ and boys’ hostel, and faculty residence. The building built by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) will be able to accomodate more than 600 students. It will also house digital education facilities in-line with the National Education Policy (NEP-2020).

While attending the stone-laying ceremony Mr Pokhriyal said, “The institute is setting new standards in providing quality education at par with the top institutions in the country. The institute is also engaged in research work which can help in combating COVID 19 outbreak”.

He further said that the institute can extend help to the silk industry by providing technical inputs and support for manufacturing the high quality silk clothes and exporting the silk of Bhagalpur under Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The virtual event was attended by Ashok Chaudhary, Minister, Education and Science and Technology, Government of Bihar, Ajay Mandal, Member of Parliament, Bhagalpur, Amit Khare, Secretary Ministry of Home Affairs (HEMoE), and Prof Arvind Choubey, Director, IIIT Bhagalpur.

Prof Arvind Choubey, Director,IIIT Bhagalpur informed about additional courses to be provided by the institute. He said, “The institute will start new programs in emerging areas such as Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Electric Vehicle Technology, and Information and Communication Technology. With these initiatives the institute will create highly skilled engineers to cater the needs of the country and industry”.

The total expenditure to be incurred in building of the new IIIT Bhagalpur campus will be approximately Rs 122 crores.