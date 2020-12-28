IIIT And IT-SEZ Will Connect Youth Of Manipur With The Whole World: Amit Shah

  • Home
The Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated several development projects in Manipur on Sunday, December 27. Speaking on this occasion, Amit Shah said this day marks an important milestone in the developmental journey of Manipur.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Dec 28, 2020 11:43 am IST

New Delhi:

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated several development projects in Manipur on Sunday, December 27. Speaking on this occasion, Amit Shah said this day marks an important milestone in the developmental journey of Manipur. “Today many important projects are being started in a single day, including a Medical College at Churachandpur, IIIT and IT-SEZ at Mantripukhri, which will serve as a benchmark for the entire North East,” he said.

Mr Shah said the IIIT and IT-SEZ will connect the youth of Manipur with the world. After the creation of IT-SEZ, the GDP of Manipur will increase by Rs 4,600 crore annually and there will be employment generation for 44,000 people. With the establishment of the medical college, the youth of Manipur will come out as doctors and the health system of the state will be strengthened.

Amit Shah inaugurated the e-office and Thoubal Multipurpose Project (Thoubal Dam) in Imphal through virtual mode. He also laid the foundation stone of seven major development projects, including the Churachandpur Medical College, IT-SEZ at Mantripukhri, Manipur Bhawan in Dwarka, New Delhi and the Integrated Command and Control Center at Imphal.

Union Minister for Development of North-Eastern Region, Dr Jitendra Singh, Manipur Chief Minister Shri N Biren Singh, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

