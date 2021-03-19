IIFT's Largest Batch Records 100% Summer Placements, Rs 3.2 Lakh Highest Stipend Offered

IIFT has completed summer placements for its MBA (IB) batch of 2020-22

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has completed summer placements for its MBA (IB) batch of 2020-22. The largest-ever batch of 401 students was placed across 123 companies. The highest stipend offered was Rs 3.2 lakh, and the average stipend was Rs 1.61 lakh for the duration of two months. This year, the median stipend stood at 1.5 lakh.

The average stipend for the top 100 students of the batch was Rs. 2.37 lakh for two months. According to a statement from the Institute, 70 per cent of the batch received a six-figure stipend.

This year, 46 new recruiters have offered roles in various domains such as Business Consulting, Product Management, Sales and Marketing, Finance, Commodity Trading, Trade Consulting, Category Management, Operations, Logistics, Digital Marketing, Business Development and General Management.

Prof Manoj Pant, Director, IIFT, said, "We are grateful to our old and new recruiters for their continued support and faith in IIFT and its students during this pandemic. We look forward to the support of the corporates and our alumni for the next placement cycle and we hope for strengthening our position as a top B school.”

The niche trade domain saw new associations with COFCO, International Materials Inc and Olam Agro. Our regular recruiters like LDC, Tata International and Maersk continued to show faith in the students of IIFT, making it the only institute to host these renowned companies.

Sales and Marketing were among the top domains with around 35 per cent of the offers from brands like Bajaj, Dabur, GE (Commercial Leadership Program), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Godrej Properties Limited, GSK, HT Media, ITC, L’Oréal, Medtronic and Tata Consumer Products, Tata International. The new recruiters included Mars and United Breweries.

The finance domain attracted 24 per cent of the total offers from Citibank, D.E. Shaw, Goldman Sachs, General Electric (Financial Management Program), HSBC STG, ICICI Bank, Indus Valley Partners and JP Morgan Chase & Co, Silverdale & Synergy Consulting for premier roles.

The associations with firms like BOD, Cognizant Consulting, EY and McKinsey & Co. resulted in 9 per cent of the total offers in this domain.

With 35 plus offers from technology firms like Conduent, Genpact, Google, Hexaware, Microsoft and TCS, IT and Analytics remained a preferred domain attracting 9 per cent of the total offers.

The boom in the e-commerce industry brought various offers for the batch from brands like Flipkart and Grofers.