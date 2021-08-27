IIFT Online Entrance Exam Date Announced; Registration Starts On September 1

IIFT MBA 2022-24 exam dates announced

The online entrance exam of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA programme will be held on December 5, 2021. The IIFT 2022-24 MBA administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA), will allow the candidates to register online for the MBA programme between September 1 and October 15. IIFT MBA is a national-level entrance examination. The eligibility test is held for admission to MBA (IB) 2022-24 programme at New Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada (AP) Campuses.

NTA will release an official notification for IIFT’s CBT for MBA (IB) 2022-24 programme in newspapers across the country in last week of August 2021 / first week of September 2021, an official statement said. The admit cards will be made available for download from the second week of November till December 5.

IIFT Online Exam Pattern

The computer-based IIFT admission test will be conducted for multiple-choice objective-type written test in English of two hours duration and will cover Quantitative Analysis, Reading Comprehension and Verbal Ability, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and General Awareness.

The IIFT MBA application process includes registration, filling the online IIFT MBA application form, uploading of scanned documents and paying the IIFT MBA examination fee. The IIFT MBA computer-based test will be held in 68 different cities across the country. Candidates will be given an option to select four cities in order of their preferences and conveniences during their application.