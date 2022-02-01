IIFT MBA (IB) Result 2022 Announced By NTA; Here’s Direct Link

Image credit: Shutterstock To download scorecards, candidates can login to ntaresults.nic.in (representational)

IIFT MBA (IB) Result 2022-24: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the entrance exam for admission to MBA International Business (IB) programme at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT). Candidates who appeared in the exam can go to ntaresults.nic.in to download their scorecards.

Before this, the NTA released questions, provisional answer keys and the responses of the candidates and allowed them to raise objections from January 5-8.

“Challenges received were verified by the experts and the results were processed as per the answer keys finalised by the experts,” the NTA said.

“The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified by IIFT at subsequent stages of the admission process. NTA does not have any responsibility towards correctness/genuineness of the uploaded information/documents during the application process. The responsibility of NTA is limited to inviting online application, conduct of the entrance test, declaration of result and providing the results to IIFT for further action at their end,” it added.

IIFT MBA (IB) Result Direct Link 2022-24

To download scorecards, candidates can login to the NTA website with their application number and date of birth.

IIFT 2022 was held on December 5 and 23, 2021 for admissions into IIFT Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada campuses.

The shortlisted MBA candidates will have to appear for group discussion and personal interview rounds for final MBA selection.