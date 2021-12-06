IIFT MBA (IB) 2021 Analysis: 'Paper Was Lengthy, Moderately Difficult'; Check Candidates, Experts' Reactions

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check paper analysis of IIFT MBA (IB) 2021 exam

NTA IIFT MBA (IB) 2021 Paper Analysis: The candidates who have appeared for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA 2021 entrance exam on Sunday, December 5 reviewed the paper as lengthy and difficult. As per candidates, the paper was not very tough but lengthy when compared to the previous years.

Jayant, a candidate said, "The paper was overall moderate to difficult. The verbal section was lengthy but comparative easier than last year. What was surprising was to see no data interpretation questions to be calculation intensive like the previous years, however, logical reasoning took up a lot of time than I had initially planned.”

Another candidate Aakrosh reviewed the paper very structured but lengthy and time crunching. "VARC was time consuming with concerns with the fact-based questions in all Reading comprehensions not many inference questions. DI was pretty easyand had glimpses of old cat papers. Overall in the paper, selection was the key so now let’s hope for the best," the candidate analysed.

Section wise, Rahul Singh (Director CATKing) said that the paper was easy and not too calculation intensive. "It was noticed that a data interpretation set was similar to a DI set of CAT 2019. VARC was more fact basedwhich were easy to solve however the length of the passages was a challenge. Overall it had 35 Questions with 16 questions from RC and 19 question from verbal ability. Arithmetic rules the roast in the quantitative ability section as expected. The questions were lengthy and time consuming but not difficult," the expert said.

"The first few sentences of the questions were just meant to eat up the student’s time, hence one had to scout out the right amount of information from the question and solve it as quick as possible. The GK section was more on the current affairs side including questions related to sports personalities and their professions," the expert added.

IIFT MBA (IB) 2021: Detail section-wise analysis

VARC- 35 questions

Reading comprehension was dominated in the verbal section. There were 2 passages with 5 questions each and 2 passages with 3 questions each. Verbal ability was overall easy. Summary of Questions Reading Comprehension 16 Questions Verbal Ability 19 Questions Ideal attempts in VARC Section: 11-13 Questions

DILR- 30 questions

LR/DI was easy to moderate, lengthy and time consuming. Here the success mantra was the set selection as a few sets were the toughest and time consuming, so the students should first wrap up the easy ones and grab a good base and then move to the trickier ones. Also, as mentioned by one of our students, that practicing for CAT gave a him a little extra boost for IIFT.

Quants- 25 questions

Quants was the easiest out of the three sections with direct formula application and concept based questions dominated by arithmetic and little Geometry and algebra. There was no need for having a lot of shortcuts and tricks, your solving speed and your temperament to understand what the question is asking was the main focus. Arithmetic dominated the paper then algebra and numbers, geometry saw a lesser.

General Awareness- 20 questions

General awareness was fairly easy with more of current affairs questions than static GK questions. The section was well structured and diverse to cover a wide variety.

Meanwhile, the management entrance was cancelled in the states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal due to cyclonic storm Jawad. For updates regarding answer key and results, candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website- nta.ac.in, or can write to NTA at at iiftmba-ib@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 011- 4075 9000 or 011-6922 7700.