IIFT MBA IB 2021: Application Correction Facility Begins

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for IIFT MBA IB 2021. The MBA (IB) aspirants of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade will be able to make corrections in selected fields in their online application form. The IIFT correction window will close on February 12. Candidates can login IIFT admission portal at iift.nta.nic.in to make the required changes.

Direct link to IIFT MBA IB correction window

The foreign nationals seeking admission into the course can also apply at the officials website. The last date to apply for the course for foreign nationals is March 15, 2021.

The candidates will be able to edit category information and academic qualifications in their application forms. As per the official notice, those who had mentioned ‘others’ in their academic qualification will have to go back and select a specific qualification from the given list.

Steps to make corrections to IIFT MBA IB application form

Visit the official website iift.nta.nic.in

Click on IIFT MBA IB 2021 correction window link available on the official site.

Login to the admission portal

Make the changes in fields of category and academic qualification.

Click on submit and download the edited form for future reference

The IIFT candidates can contact the helpdesk at Indian Institute of Foreign Trade at 01206895200 or email at iiftmba-ib@nta.ac.in