IIFT MBA 2023 Registrations Underway; Details On Application Process, Eligibility Criteria

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (International Business) 2023 registration process is underway. Aspiring candidates can register for IIFT MBA 2023 through the official website-- iift.nta.nic.in till November 14. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which administers the IIFT MBA 2023 will conduct the online computer-based test (CBT) on December 18, 2022. The entrance examination will be held for a duration of 120 minutes (2 hours) from 10 am to 12 noon.

NTA has started the IIFT MBA 2023 registrations on September 30 and invited applications from candidates who hold a recognised bachelor's degree of minimum 3 years duration in any discipline with minimum 50 per cent marks. Reserved category candidates have required 45 per cent marks for eligibility. There is no age limit to appear for the IIFT entrance exam.

Candidates belonging to General, General-EWS or OBC-NCL category are required to pay Rs 2,500 as an application fee, while SC, ST, PwD and third-gender candidates will have to pay Rs 1,250 for registration. The Foreign Nationals and NRI candidates are required to pay Rs 15,000 as an application fee.

IIFT MBA 2023 Registration: Steps To Apply

For Fresh Registration