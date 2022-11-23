IIFT MBA 2023 Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Eligibility Criteria, Application Steps

IIFT MBA 2023 registration deadline tomorrow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (International Business) 2023 registrations tomorrow, November 24. The application form submission window will remain open till 5 pm, while the fee payment process will continue till 11:50 pm, tomorrow. Candidates who have completed the registration process and wish to make changes in their application form can do so between November 26 and November 30, 2022.

The IIFT MBA 2023 application form is hosted on the official website of the NTA at iift.nta.nic.in. The application process was commenced on September 30 and initially scheduled to close on November 14, 2022. NTA will conduct the online computer-based test (CBT) for IIFT MBA 2023 on December 18, 2022. The examination will be conducted for a duration of 120 minutes (2 hours) from 10 am to 12 noon at various test centres across the country.

IIFT MBA 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

The candidate has scored 5 CGPA out of 10 CGPA with Mathematics/Statistics as one of the subjects.

Candidates from reserved categories (SC/ ST/ PwD) must have scored 45 per cent marks.

Students in their final year of graduation can also apply for IIFT 2023.

IIFT MBA 2023: Application Fees

Candidates from the General, General-EWS or OBC-NCL category will have to pay Rs 2,500.

SC, ST, PwD and third-gender category candidates have to pay Rs 1,250.

IIFT MBA 2023 Registration: Steps To Apply

Candidates should thoroughly read the IIFT MBA 2023 information bulletin and replica of application form carefully to ensure eligibility and acquaint themselves with the requirements for submission of the online application form.

Step 1: Candidates first visit the designated official website-- iift.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'IIFT MBA 2023-25 Registration' link available at the bottom of the homepage

Step 3: Candidates registering first-time need to generate a new user ID and password.

Step 4: Login with the generated credentials and fill in the application form as instructed.

Step 5: Cross-verify application details and upload scanned images of documents.

Step 6: Pay the required application fee and submit the online application form.

Step 7: Download the IIFT application form PDF and print a copy for further reference.

Direct Link: IIFT MBA 2023 Registration