IIFT MBA 2023: Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Direct Link, Application Steps

IIFT MBA 2023 registration deadline on November 14

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for IIFT MBA (International Business) 2023 exam tomorrow, November 14. Candidates who wish to register for the IIFT MBA (IB) programme can do so through the official website-- iift.nta.nic.in. The application process was started by the NTA on September 30, 2022. Candidates should thoroughly read the information brochure before proceeding to fill out the IIFT 2023 application form.

The NTA will conduct the online computer-based test (CBT) for Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA programme on December 18, 2022. The online exam will be held for a duration of 120 minutes (2 hours) from 10 am to 12 noon. The candidate who possesses Bachelor's degree with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate or CGPA 5 out of 10 with Mathematics/ Statistics as one of the subjects is eligible to apply for the IIFT MBA 2023. Candidates from the reserved category required 45 per cent marks for eligibility.

Candidates from General, General-EWS or OBC-NCL category will have to pay Rs 2,500 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD and third-gender category have to pay Rs 1,250 as an application fee. Foreign Nationals and NRI candidates are required to pay Rs 15,000.

IIFT MBA 2023 Application Form: Steps To Register