IIFT MBA 2023 Registration Ends Today At Iift.nta.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply for IIFT MBA at iift.nta.nic.in

IIFT MBA 2023 Registration: The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) will close the application process for the MBA programme today, November 24. The candidates who want to register for IIFT MBA 2023, can apply on the official website- iift.nta.nic.in. The IIFT MBA 2023 application process was earlier scheduled to be closed on November 14, but has been extended till November 24.

Recommended: Practice more to score well in IIFT 2023. Get previous year question papers here Don't Miss: How to Crack IIFT - Tips from Toppers, Check now Latest: Check out the strategy followed by CAT 99%ilers. Download Free Ebook

NTA earlier started the MBA application process on September 30. To apply for IIFT MBA, candidates need to enter the details of name, eligibility criteria, address, other details. The application fee for the General-EWS or OBC-NCL category candidates is Rs 2,500, while Rs 1,250 for reserved category candidates- SC, ST, PwD and third-gender. The foreign nationals need to pay an application fee of Rs 15,000.

IIFT MBA 2023 Registration At Iift.nta.nic.in: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website- iift.nta.nic.in

Click on IIFT MBA 2023 application process

Enter personal, qualification details in the application form

Upload relevant documents

Pay the application fee and click on submit

Download IIFT MBA 2023 application form and take a print out for further reference.

The minimum eligibility criteria to apply for IIFT MBA is 50 per cent marks in graduation, while for reserved category candidates, the minimum marks required is 45 per cent.

The National Testing Agency will conduct the IIFT MBA in computer-based test (CBT) on December 18. The entrance exam is scheduled to be held for 120 minutes (2 hours) from 10 am to 12 noon.