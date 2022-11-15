IIFT MBA 2023 Registration Date Extended Till November 24; Details Here

  • Home
IIFT MBA 2023 Registration: The IIFT MBA (IB) 2023-25 application correction window will be opened from November 26 to 30. Candidates who want to make corrections or modify the details in their application form can do so on the website- iift.nta.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 15, 2022 8:36 am IST

NTA earlier started the IIFT MBA application process on September 30
IIFT MBA 2023 Registration: The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA 2023 registration date has been extended, the candidates can now apply online on the official website- iift.nta.nic.in till November 24. The IIFT MBA (IB) 2023-25 application process was earlier scheduled to be closed on November 14. "Pursuant to requests received from aspirants and to ensure larger participation by candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for the submission of Online Application Forms in respect of the entrance exam for admission to MBA(IB) 2023-25 of IIFT," the notification mentioned.

The candidates can pay application fee online till November 24 upto 11.50 PM. The IIFT MBA (IB) 2023-25 application correction window will be opened from November 26 to 30. Candidates who want to make corrections or modify the details in their application form can do so on the website- iift.nta.nic.in.

NTA earlier started the IIFT MBA application process on September 30. The application fee for the General, General-EWS or OBC-NCL category candidates is Rs 2,500 while Rs 1,250 for SC, ST, PwD and third-gender candidates. The application fee for the Foreign Nationals is Rs 15,000.

IIFT MBA 2023: How To Apply At Iift.nta.nic.in

  1. Visit the official website- iift.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on IIFT MBA 2023-25 application process link
  3. Enter your details and upload relevant documents
  4. Pay the category wise application fee
  5. Click on submit
  6. Download IIFT MBA 2023-25 application form, and take a print out for further reference.

IIFT (MBA) exam will be held on December 18, 2022. The online computer-based test (CBT) will be held for a duration of 120 minutes (2 hours) from 10 am to 12 noon. For details on IIFT MBA 2023-25 exam, please visit the website- iift.nta.nic.in.

