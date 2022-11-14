IIFT MBA 2023 Application Process Ends Today, Steps To Apply

Image credit: shutterstock.com IIFT MBA 2023 will be held on December 18

IIFT MBA 2023 Registration: The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA 2023 registration will be closed today, November 14. The IIFT MBA application 2022 window is open on the official website- iift.nta.nic.in, candidates can register with details of name, eligibility criteria, address, other details. NTA earlier started the MBA application process on September 30.

Along with filling the IIFT (MBA) application form, candidates need to upload relevant documents. The candidates who hold a recognised bachelor's degree of minimum 3 years duration in any discipline with minimum 50 per cent marks can apply for MBA programme. For reserved category candidates, the minimum marks required is 45 per cent.

The General, General-EWS or OBC-NCL category candidates need to pay Rs 2,500 as an application fee, while Rs 1,250 for SC, ST, PwD and third-gender candidates. The Foreign Nationals need to pay an application fee of Rs 15,000.

IIFT MBA 2023 Registration: Steps To Apply At Iift.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website- iift.nta.nic.in Click on 'IIFT MBA 2023-25 Registration' tab In the new window, enter your details in the application form Upload relevant documents Pay the application fee Click on submit Download the IIFT MBA 2023 application form PDF and print a copy for future reference.

The National Testing Agency will conduct the IIFT MBA online computer-based test (CBT) on December 18, 2022. The entrance examination will be held for a duration of 120 minutes (2 hours) from 10 am to 12 noon.