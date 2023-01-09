  • Home
  • Education
  • IIFT MBA 2023: Answer Key Out; Know How To Challenge

IIFT MBA 2023: Answer Key Out; Know How To Challenge

The IIFT 2023 provisional answer key is available at iift.nta.nic.in. The authorities have also opened the IIFT answer key 2023 objection window.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Jan 9, 2023 6:49 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIFT Launches MBA (Business Analytics) Programme, Registration To Commence In December
IIFT Launches "Diploma in International Trade" Programme; Details Here
Indian Institute Of Foreign Trade Holds 55th Convocation; Over 600 Students Conferred Degrees
IIFT Announces Admission Process For MA Economics, PhD Programmes; Apply Till June 25
IIFT Launches 5 Year Integrated Programme In Management; Admission Thorugh IPMAT Score
IIFT's Largest Batch Records 100% Summer Placements, Rs 3.2 Lakh Highest Stipend Offered
IIFT MBA 2023: Answer Key Out; Know How To Challenge
IIFT MBA 2023 answer key
Image credit: Shutterstock

IIFT Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (International Business) 2023 answer key today, January 9. Candidates can check and download IIFT answer key 2023 through the official website- iift.nta.nic.in. Candidates can access the answer key by using their application number and password or application number and date of birth.

Candidates can calculate their IIFT 2023 score for the MBA (IB) programme with the help of the IIFT provisional answer key. The answer key objection window is also open and candidates can raise their objections against the answer key if they are not satisfied with the answers. After considering the objections raised by the candidates, NTA will release the final IIFT answer key 2023 and the result.

IIFT 2023 Answer Key Direct Link

IIFT 2023 Provisional Answer Key: Steps To Challenge

  1. Visit the official website at iift.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the “Answer Key Challenge IIFT-2023” link available on the homepage.
  3. Enter your login details- application number and password or application number and date of birth.
  4. The answer key will get displayed on the screen.
  5. Challenge the answer key by providing the fee per challenge along with valid proof.
  6. Keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

The IIFT MBA exam was held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode on December 18, 2022. The exam was conducted for a duration of two hours (120 minutes) at various test centres. The exam is held for admission to the postgraduate management programmes offered by the participating institutions.

Click here for more Education News
IIFT MBA IB
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET MDS 2023: Application Begins At Nbe.edu.in; Details Here
NEET MDS 2023: Application Begins At Nbe.edu.in; Details Here
Delhi Government To Build School On Area Freed From Land Mafia
Delhi Government To Build School On Area Freed From Land Mafia
Teachers' Associations Oppose Draft Norms To Allow Entry Of Foreign Universities In India
Teachers' Associations Oppose Draft Norms To Allow Entry Of Foreign Universities In India
Joshimath Subsidence: IIT Ropar Researchers Predicted Surface Displacement In 2021; Claims Institute
Joshimath Subsidence: IIT Ropar Researchers Predicted Surface Displacement In 2021; Claims Institute
Gujarat High Court Issues Notice To State Education Department Over PIL On Ragging In State Colleges
Gujarat High Court Issues Notice To State Education Department Over PIL On Ragging In State Colleges
.......................... Advertisement ..........................