IIFT MBA 2023: Answer Key Out; Know How To Challenge

IIFT Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (International Business) 2023 answer key today, January 9. Candidates can check and download IIFT answer key 2023 through the official website- iift.nta.nic.in. Candidates can access the answer key by using their application number and password or application number and date of birth.

Candidates can calculate their IIFT 2023 score for the MBA (IB) programme with the help of the IIFT provisional answer key. The answer key objection window is also open and candidates can raise their objections against the answer key if they are not satisfied with the answers. After considering the objections raised by the candidates, NTA will release the final IIFT answer key 2023 and the result.

IIFT 2023 Answer Key Direct Link

IIFT 2023 Provisional Answer Key: Steps To Challenge

Visit the official website at iift.nta.nic.in Click on the “Answer Key Challenge IIFT-2023” link available on the homepage. Enter your login details- application number and password or application number and date of birth. The answer key will get displayed on the screen. Challenge the answer key by providing the fee per challenge along with valid proof. Keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

The IIFT MBA exam was held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode on December 18, 2022. The exam was conducted for a duration of two hours (120 minutes) at various test centres. The exam is held for admission to the postgraduate management programmes offered by the participating institutions.