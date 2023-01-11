  • Home
IIFT MBA 2023 Answer Key Challenge Last Date Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (International Business) 2023 answer key challenge window today, January 11.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jan 11, 2023 11:33 am IST

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (International Business) 2023 answer key challenge window today, January 11. Candidates who appeared for IIFT MBA entrance exam can verify the answer key and responses through the official website-- iift.nta.ac.in. In case the candidates find any discrepancy in the provisional answer key, they can submit their challenge online by paying Rs 200 for each question.

Latest: Top MBA Colleges in India accepting IIFT score. Check Now
Recommended: IIFT 2023 complete guide. Download EBook

Candidates can submit their challenges online along with supporting documents. The exam authorities will review the challenges submitted, following which the IIFT 2023 final answer key and result will be announced. The IIFT MBA exam was conducted online in a computer-based test (CBT) mode on December 18, 2022.

NTA IIFT (MBA) 2022 Answer Key: Steps To Challenge

  1. Go to the official website at iift.nta.nic.in
  2. Select the “Answer Key Challenge IIFT-2023” link available on the homepage
  3. Insert login details- application number and password or application number and date of birth.
  4. The IIFT MBA answer key, responses will get displayed on the screen.
  5. Submit the challenge against provisional answer key by providing the fee per challenge along with valid proof.
  6. Download the copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

The candidates who will qualify the IIFT MBA exam will have to appear for group discussion and personal interview rounds for final MBA selection. The candidates will get admission to the postgraduate management programmes offered by the participating institutions.

