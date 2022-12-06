IIFT MBA 2023 Admit Card: How To Download At Iift.nta.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com IIFT MBA will be held on December 18

IIFT MBA Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency will release the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) – MBA (International Business) exam admit card 2023 soon. The candidates who will appear in the IIFT MBA exam can download the hall ticket on the official website- iift.nta.nic.in.

The candidates who will appear in the IIFT MBA exam on December 18 need to carry the hall ticket at the exam centre. The IIFT admit card will have details of candidate's name, roll number, exam city, centre, details.

To download the IIFT MBA admit card, candidates need to visit the official website- nta.iift.nic.in. Click on MBA (IB) hall ticket link and enter the login credentials- application number/ date of birth. IIFT MBA admit card 2023 will appear on the screen, download hall ticket and take a print out for further reference.

IIFT MBA will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode for a duration of two hours (120 minutes) from 10 am to 12 noon at various test centres across the country. The MBA national-level entrance exam will be held for admission to the postgraduate management programmes offered by the participating institutions.