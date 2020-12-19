IIFT MBA 2021: Registration Deadline Extended; Apply By December 30

IIFT MBA 2021: Registration Deadline Extended Upto December 30

The online application window for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA programme will now be open until December 30, 2020, at iift.nta.nic.in. However, there is no change in the IIFT exam date. It will be held on January 24, 2021.

“To enable larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for online submission of exam application forms of IIFT-MBA(IB) 2021, to 30.12.2020,” read the notice.

Candidates will be able to make corrections in any of the details submitted by them in their exam application form online through the NTA’s correction window at iift.nta.nic.in, during the period when the correction window will be made available.

“They will also be able to replace the documents already uploaded with the correct documents, in case there has been an error in uploading,” it said.

IIFT MBA is a national-level entrance examination. The eligibility test is held for admission to the postgraduate management programmes offered by the participating institutions.

For any clarification, candidates can get in touch the NTA help desk at 0120 6895 200 or write to NTA at iiftmba-ib@nta.ac.in