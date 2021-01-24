  • Home
IIFT Exam Date 2021: The National Testing Agency will conduct IIFT MBA 2021 entrance exam today, January 24, at test centers across the country.

IIFT MBA 2021 Exam Today, Here’s Your Last-Minute Checklist
IIFT Exam 2021 Today, Here’s Your Last-Minute Checklist
IIFT Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA 2021 entrance exam today, January 24, 2021, from 3 pm to 5 pm, at test centres across 86 Indian cities. The authorities had previously released admit cards which can be downloaded from the official website, iift.nta.nic.in.

As per the IIFT exam pattern, students will be required to answer multiple-choice questions in total time duration of 120 minutes. The exam will contain Quantitative Analysis, Reading Comprehension and Verbal Ability, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and General Awareness.

IIFT MBA 2021: Exam Day Guidelines

  • Candidates must bring a hard copy of the IIFT admit card along with an original photo ID proof -- Driving License, Aadhar card, Election ID card, or Passport.

  • Candidates must keep the admit card till the end of the admission process as it would be required at every stage of the admission.

  • Candidates must reach the examination centre as per the reporting time mentioned in their admit cards.

  • Candidates must strictly follow all the social distancing norms related to COVID-19.

  • Wear a face mask all the time during the examination is mandatory.

Admissions to IIFT’s flagship programme --MBA in International Business (IB) -- is offered to candidates who qualify in the IIFT entrance exam.

IIFT entrance exam will be held as a computer-based test (CBT) for admissions to MBA (IB) programmes at IIFT Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada campuses.

Students aspiring to join the IIFT MBA (IB) programme will have to first qualify in the NTA IIFT 2021, and then clear the Group Discussion, Writing Skills Assessment and Interview rounds.

