IIFT Launches Online Certificate Courses On FinTech, Product Management

Image credit: Shutterstock IIFT launched two new online certificate programmes for working professional

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, or IIFT, has come up with two new online certificate programmes for working professionals through its Centre for Distance and Online Education. These online certificate programmes are- FinTech in International Business and Product Management for International Markets. (Also Read: IIFT Launches 5 Year Integrated Programme In Management; Admission Thorugh IPMAT Score)

IIFT will commence the programmes in July 2022 targeting the working professionals from the industry and financial sectors. The FinTech in International Business programme will include cryptocurrencies, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Stablecoins, and Multichain blockchain platforms, as well as blockchain networks, smart contracts, applications, and architecture.

On the other side, the product management programme for International Markets will include Product Strategy, Market Structure Analysis, Concept Development, Solution Design, Understanding Customer Preference, Pricing, and Brand Positioning and Management.

“The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) was set up in the Institute in 2021 to provide access to quality education to the remotest places in the country as envisaged under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020,” IIFT on an official statement mentioned.

Meanwhile, the IIFT launched a five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) last month. The IIFT Kakinada campus was introduced with the new programme for the academic year 2022-23. Admission to the courses will be based on IPMAT entrance examination scores.