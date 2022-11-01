IIFT Launches MBA (Business Analytics) Programme, Registration To Commence In December

Image credit: R. Radhika The application process is likely to commence in the December second week

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) will launch the two years full time MBA (Business Analytics) programme from the academic year 2023-25 at Delhi Campus. The application process is likely to commence in the second week of December, the candidates can apply at iift.ac.in.

The student intake for the programme would be around 60. "The programme will provide a synergy to the existing MBA programme in International Business as students from both streams will benefit from a vast pool of courses that will be offered," IIFT release read. ALSO READ | MBA Admission: Entrance Exams Other Than CAT, Management Aspirants Can Consider

The candidates will be shortlisted for the MBA (Business Analytics) programme on the basis of marks obtained in the MBA (IB) entrance exam. NTA will conduct the MBA (IB) entrance exam on December 18. "Candidates having valid GMAT Score are also eligible. Admission will be based on the score obtained in entrance examination or GMAT score, performance in Extempore and PI, academic performance in class 10th and 12 th and work experience. Some weightage will be given to female candidates to bring in Gender Diversity in the programme," it mentioned.

Eligibility Criteria: The candidates must possess Bachelor's degree with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate or CGPA 5 out of 10. The student should have Mathematics/ Statistics as one of the subjects at Graduation level.

OR

Candidates must hold B. Tech / B.E degree in any discipline from a recognized university/institute with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate or 5.0 CGPA out of 10.

OR

The candidate must hold a Bachelor's degree with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate or 5.0 CGPA out of 10, with Mathematics as a subject at 10+2 level. Applied Mathematics in 10+2 will not be considered.

For details on (Business Analytics) programme, please visit the website- iift.ac.in.