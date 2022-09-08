IIFT Launches "Diploma in International Trade" Programme; Details Here

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT)

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has launched "Diploma in International Trade" programme for 2022-23 academic session. The Diploma in International Trade is a one-year online programme. The programme aims to teach students in detail about international trade, investment and business. Aspiring candidates can apply for the new programme on the official website- iift.ac.in till September 20. The selection committee of IIFT will review the applications and shortlist the candidates on the basis of their qualifications and work experience.

The candidates who hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from any recognized university with minimum 55 per cent marks (50 per cent in case of SC, ST, PwD candidates) along with two years of work experience are eligible to apply for the IIFT's Diploma in International Trade programme. The duration of the programme is one year which is scheduled to commence in October 2022 and will conclude in August 2023.

The Diploma in International Trade programme fees is Rs 3.8 lakh which includes one-time alumni fee, tuition and course material but does not cover the cost of port visits. The candidates can pay the programme fee in three installments. The first installment of Rs 1.6 lakh will be paid prior to the commencement of the programme on or before October 5, 2022. While there is a 50 per cent concession in cumulative fee for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Person with Disabilities (PwD) candidates.

"IIFT is pleased to inform you that the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) is launching a one-year online "Diploma in International Trade." The programme is especially intended for those looking to enter global markets. The programme's goal is to delve further into the nuances of global business, investment, and commerce. The programme's main goal is to present a comprehensive view of contemporary trade and investment practices. The programme also focuses on regional integration and the manner in which it is related to the disciplines of WTO. The programme focuses on Multi Regional Agreements and their impact on nation building." IIFT said in a release.

"In recent years, global value chains have gained momentum and thus it becomes important to assess their importance as well as implications on trade between countries. The emergence of trade blocs has led to changes in the international trade regime. The programme also throws light on trade in services. In all this, the role of trade logistics and finance is studied simultaneously," it added.