IIFT Launches 5 Year Integrated Programme In Management; Admission Thorugh IPMAT Score

IIFT launches new programme, admission on the basis of IPMAT score

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has launched a five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM). The new programme has been introduced for the academic year 2022-23 at Kakinada campus. The curriculum of the programme, an institute statement said, is designed in line with the new National Education Policy 2020 and aims at imparting management and decision-making skills to young professionals in order to integrate management education with Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). For short-listing applicants to the new programme, IIFT will use score of IPMAT 2022 examination held by IIM Indore. Admission will be based on IPMAT entrance examination score, academic profile of Class 10 and gender diversity, the statement added. Registration process will likely begin from the first week of May.

The programme, according to the IIFT statement, is equipped with an exit option which is an integral part of NEP 2020 and follows a student-centric approach model. Under the framework, a degree (Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Analytics) will be awarded to the students who complete the first three years. The first three years of the IPM programme would be based on semester system with 160 credits, while the last two years would be based on trimester system (as per the prevailing MBA course structure) with 120 credits, bringing it to a total of 280 credits in five years.

Students completing the programme will be awarded a Bachelor of Business Administration (Business Analytics) and a Master of Business Administration (International Business).

The pedagogy of the IPM Program varies for each course depending on the emphasis on theory or practice and the needs of the students. The course programme will be delivered using a combination of methodologies such as case studies, projects, presentations, simulations and games, role plays, field visits, and industry sessions.

Professor Manoj Pant, Vice-Chancellor, IIFT, said, “The IPM Programme will impart knowledge and skills to students for managerial roles in the varied management functions across different industries. With the rigorous and holistic curriculum, students will be able to demonstrate problem solving skills supported by appropriate analytical techniques and will use ethical and socially-conscious judgement while analysing business situations. Equipping students with conceptual, analytical, statistical, and interpersonal skills for managerial decision making is the objective”.

IIFT IPM Student Intake, Eligibility