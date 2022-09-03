  • Home
IIFT Exam 2023: Registrations For MBA Programme To Start Soon; Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the application process for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) 2023 soon.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 3, 2022 3:39 pm IST

IIFT MBA IB 2023 Exam

IIFT MBA 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the application process for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) 2023 soon. The candidates can register for the IIFT MBA 2023 once the admission link will be activated on the official website of IIFT- iift.ac.in. Students who wish to apply for IIFT Master of Business Administration (International Business) 2023 should thoroughly read the information brochure, application dates, eligibility criteria and other important details before filling the online application.

Candidates belonging to the unreserved (UR) category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2,500 and the candidates from the reserved category will have to pay Rs 1,000 as the application fee. NTA will conduct the IIFT 2023 examination for admission to IIFT MBA (IB) 2023-25 programme. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

IIFT MBA (IB) 2023: How To Register

  1. Visit the official website- iift.ac.in
  2. Click on 'IIFT Exam 2023 registration' link
  3. Fill in the detailed application form as instructed
  4. Cross-check application details and upload the required documents
  5. Pay the application fees and download the receipt
  6. Submit the application form and print a copy for further reference.

The IIFT 2023 examination will be a multiple choice objective type (MCQs) written test that will be conducted in the English language. The duration of the exam will be two hours The IIFT exam 2023 paper will consist of questions from Quantitative Analysis, Reading Comprehension & Verbal Ability, Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning, and General Awareness.

