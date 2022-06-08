IIFT Announces Admission For MA Economics, PhD Programmes
IIFT MA, PhD Admissions 2022: The candidates can apply for MA Economics, PhD programmes till June 25. Apply at iift.ac.in
IIFT MA, PhD Admissions 2022: The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, IIFT has announced the admission process for MA (Economics) and Ph.D programmes. The candidates can apply for the MA Economics, PhD programmes on the official website- iift.ac.in. The last date to apply online for MA Economics, PhD programmes is June 25. The MA Economics, PhD online entrance exam will be held on July 9.
