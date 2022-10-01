IIFT 2023: Registration For MBA (International Business) Starts At Iift.nta.nic.in

IIFT MBA application starts

The online application window for the 2023-25 Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (International Business) programme has been opened at iift.nta.nic.in. The IIFT MBA administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA), will keep the MBA IIFT 2023-25 application portal open till November 14. IIFT MBA, a national-level entrance examination, is held for admission to the postgraduate management programmes offered by the participating institutions.

“MBA (International Business) programme offered by IIFT, is a six-trimester general management programme, designed for developing a competent cadre of business executives to meet the country’s growing requirements for trained personnel in the field of International Business Management. Admission to the programme is through an entrance exam, group discussion, writing skills assessment and interview etc,” NTA said. The IIFT MBA exam date is December 18.

IIFT MBA Application Direct Link

The IIFT MBA (International Business) application process includes registration, filling the online IIFT MBA application form, uploading of scanned documents and paying the IIFT MBA examination fee.

IIFT MBA 2023 Registration: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website -- iift.nta.nic.in Click on IIFT application form 2023 Submit basic details and create IIFT MBA login IDs Re-login with the system-generated ID Fill the personal details and academic details Upload documents in the specified formats Submit the IIFT application 2023 form Make the online IIFT registration payment

The NTA will also the candidates to modify and edit the IIFT application form between October 16 and October 20.