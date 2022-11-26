IIFT 2023: NTA To Open MBA (International Business) Application Form Correction Facility Today

IIFT MBA (IB) application form correction window will open today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the online application correction window today for the 2023-25 Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (International Business) programme. Candidates who want to edit and modify the IIFT 2023 MBA (IB) application form will be able to make the changes at iift.nta.nic.in. IIFT MBA is a national-level entrance examination which is conducted for admission to the postgraduate management programmes offered by the participating institutions.

NTA will conduct the IIFT MBA (IB) entrance test as online computer-based test (CBT). IIFT 2023 MBA (IB) will be held on December 18, 2022. The IIFT MBA 2023 examination will be conducted for a duration of 120 minutes between 10 am and 12 noon at various test centres across the country.

“Candidates can make corrections in the details submitted by them in their Application Form online through the Correction Window at iift.nta.nic.in, during the period when the correction/editing window is made available, an NTA statement said earlier.

IIFT MBA 2023 Registration: Steps To Make Changes In The Application Form