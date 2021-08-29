  • Home
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the application process for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade Admission Test (IIFT) from September 1 onwards.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 29, 2021 4:15 pm IST

IIFT 2022 Exam Dates Released, Application Begins On September 1
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the application process for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade Admission Test (IIFT) from September 1 onwards. Students who are interested to apply for IIFT 2022 can do so after checking their eligibility through the official website of IIFT- iift.ac.in. The admission link will be open once the process starts.

Recommended: Free Download IIFT Previous Year Question Papers along with answers. Click Here

Students can apply for IIFT 2021 till October 15. Students will be required to submit registration fees for IIFT 2022 exam. Applicable fees for students under SC/ST/ Transgender/PWD category will be Rs 1000 and for others Rs 2500 fees will be applicable.

NTA will administer the IIFT 2021 exam for admission to IIFT MBA (IB) 2022-24 programme on December 5, 2021. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and it will be conducted in 68 different cities across India. The IIFT 2022 admit cards will be made available to download for the students from the second week of November till 5th December 2021.

The IIFT 2022 exam will be a multiple choice objective type written test that will be conducted in the English language. The duration of the exam will be of two hours duration and the exam will cover Quantitative Analysis, Reading Comprehension & Verbal Ability, Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning, and General Awareness.

IIFT 2022 admissions were notified by the institutions through a press release which was displayed on its official website. Through the press release, IIFT also informed: "The exam would be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA), an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India for the third time for IIFT. IIFT’s CBT will be conducted for admission to MBA (IB) 2022-24 programme at New Delhi, Kolkata, and Kakinada (AP) Campuses. "

IIFT MBA IB
