IIFT 2021 Registration Starts At Iift.nta.nic.in; Details Here
IIFT 2021 Registration Date: National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online application window for admission to IIFT MBA 2021 academic session. Candidates can apply online for IIFT 2021 till December 20, 2020.
The online application window for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA programme has been opened at iift.nta.nic.in. The IIFT 2021 MBA administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA), will allow the candidates to register online for the MBA IIFT 2021-23 academic programme till December 20. IIFT MBA is a national-level entrance examination. The eligibility test is held for admission to the postgraduate management programmes offered by the participating institutions.
IIFT MBA Application Direct Link
The IIFT MBA application process includes registration, filling the online IIFT MBA application form, uploading of scanned documents and paying the IIFT MBA examination fee.
IIFT MBA 2021 Registration: To Apply
Step 1: Visit the official website -- iift.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on IIFT application form 2021
Step 3: Submit basic details and create IIFT MBA login IDs
Step 4: Re-login with the system-generated ID
Step 5: Fill the personal details and academic details
Step 6: Upload documents in the specified formats
Step 7: Submit the IIFT application 2020 form
Step 8: Make the online IIFT registration payment
IIFT Registration Fee 2021
Category
Fees
General/ OBC Category
Rs 2,500
SC/ ST/ PH Category
Rs 1,000
The National Testing Agency will also allow the candidates to modify and edit the IIFT application form from December 23 to December 27. The test for the PG programmes on Management is scheduled to be held on January 24, 2021. The IIFT MBA entrance test will be conducted for a duration of two hours in online mode.