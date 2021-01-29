IIFT 2021: NTA Releases Answer Key At Iift.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the IIFT 2021 answer key on its official website iift.nta.ac.in. The postgraduate management candidates who appeared for Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) entrance exam can access the IIFT answer key by entering their application number and password. IIFT answer key can be used to calculate the probable score in the entrance exam and decide the probability of clearing the exam.

In case the MBA candidates find any discrepancy, they can challenge the IIFT answer key 2021 till 8:00 pm on January 30. The candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000 for each objection. The amount will be refunded in case the objection is found to be correct.

IIFT final answer key 2021 will be released in February followed by the IIFT result.

Direct link to IIFT answer key 2021

Steps to download NTA IIFT answer key 2021

Visit the official website iift.nta.nic.in

Click on ‘display question paper and challenge answer key’

IIFT question paper can be accessed by entering application number and password

IIFT answer key can be accessed by entering application number and date of birth

Take print out of IIFT answer key 2021 for further use

IIFT 2021 was held on January 24, 2021 for admissions into IIFT Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada campuses. The shortlisted MBA candidates will have to appear for group discussion and personal interview rounds for final MBA selection. The National Testing Agency conducts IIFT entrance exam for admission to MBA (IB) in Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) every year.

IIFT candidates had found the entrance examination moderately difficult and lengthy.