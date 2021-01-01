IIFT 2021 Application Correction Window Opens; Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the window to modify the applications for Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA 2021 exams till January 3, 2021. Candidates already registered to IIFT 2021 can make the corrections in the particulars in the online application forms at the website -- iift.nta.nic.in. As per the IIFT MBA 2021 dates, the test for the PG programmes on Management is scheduled to be held on January 24, 2021.

The IIFT MBA (IB) application correction window can also be used to replace the documents uploaded earlier with the correct documents, in case there has been error during IIFT 2021 application. The IIFT MBA (IB) 2021 application window closed on December 30, 2020.

To Make Changes In IIFT 2021 Application Form

Step 1 - Visit the official website of IIFT 2021 -- iift.nta.nic.in

Step 2 - Click on the application form tab

Step 3 - On the next window, provide the login details including IIFT MBA 2021 application numbers and passwords

Step 4 - Sign in and click on the designated IIFT MBA (IB) application correction link

Step 5 - Edit and make the required changes in the IIFT 2021 application form

Step 6 - Submit the IIFT 2021 application form

IIFT MBA is a national-level entrance examination. The eligibility test is held for admission to the postgraduate management programmes offered by the participating institutions. The IIFT MBA entrance test will be conducted for a duration of two hours in online mode.