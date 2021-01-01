  • Home
  • Education
  • IIFT 2021: NTA Opens Application Correction Window; Details Here

IIFT 2021: NTA Opens Application Correction Window; Details Here

IIFT MBA 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window of IIFT 2021.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 1, 2021 8:17 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIFT MBA 2021: Registration Deadline Extended; Apply By December 30
IIFT 2021 Registration Starts At Iift.nta.nic.in; Details Here
IIFT MBA Entrance Test Result Delayed
IIFT MBA Entrance Test Result Today
IIFT MBA Entrance Test Result This Week
IIFT MBA Entrance Exam Answer Key Released
IIFT 2021: NTA Opens Application Correction Window; Details Here
IIFT 2021 Application Correction Window Opens; Details Here
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the window to modify the applications for Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA 2021 exams till January 3, 2021. Candidates already registered to IIFT 2021 can make the corrections in the particulars in the online application forms at the website -- iift.nta.nic.in. As per the IIFT MBA 2021 dates, the test for the PG programmes on Management is scheduled to be held on January 24, 2021.

The IIFT MBA (IB) application correction window can also be used to replace the documents uploaded earlier with the correct documents, in case there has been error during IIFT 2021 application. The IIFT MBA (IB) 2021 application window closed on December 30, 2020.

To Make Changes In IIFT 2021 Application Form

Step 1 - Visit the official website of IIFT 2021 -- iift.nta.nic.in

Step 2 - Click on the application form tab

Step 3 - On the next window, provide the login details including IIFT MBA 2021 application numbers and passwords

Step 4 - Sign in and click on the designated IIFT MBA (IB) application correction link

Step 5 - Edit and make the required changes in the IIFT 2021 application form

Step 6 - Submit the IIFT 2021 application form

IIFT MBA is a national-level entrance examination. The eligibility test is held for admission to the postgraduate management programmes offered by the participating institutions. The IIFT MBA entrance test will be conducted for a duration of two hours in online mode.

Click here for more Education News
IIFT MBA Indian Institute Foreign Trade (IIFT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: State-Wise School Reopening Status, Class 10, 12 Date Sheets
Live | Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: State-Wise School Reopening Status, Class 10, 12 Date Sheets
Board Exams Announcement A Big Relief, Students Will Get Enough Time To Prepare: Principals
Board Exams Announcement A Big Relief, Students Will Get Enough Time To Prepare: Principals
NEET 2021: What Do We Know So Far About Medical Entrance Examination
NEET 2021: What Do We Know So Far About Medical Entrance Examination
Schools In Assam Reopen For Primary Students On First Day Of New Year
Schools In Assam Reopen For Primary Students On First Day Of New Year
TS PGECET 2020: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released; Details Here
TS PGECET 2020: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................