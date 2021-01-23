IIFT 2021 Exam Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines

IIFT 2021 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) tomorrow, January 24, 2021, from 3 to 5 pm across 86 cities in the country. For all the candidates who have registered to appear in the examination, NTA had released IIFT admit card on January 16, 2021, for those who have registered successfully.

According to the IIFT exam pattern, students will be required to answer multiple-choice questions in s total time duration of 120 minutes.

Admissions to Indian Institute of Foreign Trade’s flagship programme, "MBA in International Business (IB)" is offered through IIFT entrance exam conducted by NTA. IIFT will be held in a computer-based test mode for admissions to MBA (IB) programmes at IIFT Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada campuses.

Students aspiring to join the IIFT MBA (IB) programme will have to qualify in the NTA IIFT 2021 first, and then clear the Group Discussion, Writing Skills Assessment and Interview rounds.

IIFT 2021: Exam Day Guidelines

·Candidates must carry a hard copy of IIFT admit card along with an original photo ID proof issued by the Government of India- Driving License, Aadhar id card, Election id card, Passport.

·Candidates need to keep the admit card till the end of the admission process as it would be required at every stage of the admission.

·Candidates must reach the examination centre as per the reporting time mentioned in the admit card.

·Candidates will have to follow all the social distancing norms related to COVID-19.

·Candidates will have to wear a face mask all the time during the examination.