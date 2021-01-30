IIFT 2021 Answer Key: Today’s The Last Date To Raise Objections

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released IIFT 2021 answer key on January 28 on the official website - iift.nta.nic.in. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination will be required to login using their credentials in order to download the IIFT answer key. If a candidate finds any discrepancy in IIFT answer key, he/she can raise an objection against it till today. Candidates will have to pay the amount of Rs 1000 per challenge.

IIFT 2021 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections

All the candidates can refer to the steps mentioned below for raising objections against the IIFT answer key 2021:

Step 1- Go to the official website of IIFT- iift.nta.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Display question paper and challenge answer key (only for Indian candidates)”

Step 3- Click on the “Through application number and password” tab

Step 4- Key in IIFT application number, password or date of birth, security pin and click on the “Sign In” tab

Step 5- IIFT 2021 answer key will be displayed on the computer screen

Step 6- If a candidate finds any incorrect answer and want to raise objections, he/she can do so by clicking on “Options ID Claimed” checkbox

Step 7- After claiming the correct response, click on “Save your claims”

Step 8- Click on ‘save your claims’ option and pay fee

Step 9- Select payment mode and click on “Proceed for payment” tab

Step 10: Upon successful payment, download the receipt.