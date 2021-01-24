IIFT 2021 Analysis: MBA Candidates Found Exam Moderately Difficult

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA 2021 entrance exam today in computer-based mode at the designated examination centres for admissions into various postgraduate management programmes offered by the institute. IIFT 2021 was a two-hour entrance exam with a total of 110 multiple choice questions (MCQs). IIFT 2021 candidates found the exam paper moderately difficult and lengthy. IIFT 2021 entrance exam is being conducted for admissions into IIFT Delhi, IIFT Kolkata and IIFT Kakinada campuses. The exam was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm, at test centres across 86 Indian cities.

IIFT 2021 section-wise analysis

The IIFT candidates found Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Ability (QA ) difficult while the Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC) and General Knowledge & Current Affairs section were termed comparatively easier. The Data interpretation and logical reasoning questions were found to be a bit tricky.

In comparison to the older IIFT entrance exams, IIFT 2021 was touted to be difficult.

Some of the IIFT 2021 candidates told Careers 360, the overall difficulty level of IIFT exam was moderately difficult. The Quantitative Ability (QA) section was difficult as compared to last year.

A candidate named Shivam said, “I found the verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) as time consuming while General Knowledge and Current Affairs was easy. DILR was a bit difficult for me as it was very time consuming”.

IIFT 2021 expected cutoff

The IIFT 2021 cutoff will be based on the difficulty level of the paper and the performance of the candidates. Those who meet the IIFT 2021 cutoff mark will be eligible for the second round Group Discussion followed by Writing Skills Assessment and Interview rounds.

The IIFT candidates can refer to the official website iift.nta.nic.in for further information.