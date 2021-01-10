IIFT 2021 Admit Card To Release Tomorrow; Here's How To Download

  • Home
Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 10, 2021 7:04 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

New Delhi:

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release Indian Institute of Foreign Trade IIFT 2021 admit card for entrance examination on its official website iift.nta.ac.in on January 11, 2021. Postgraduate management (MBA) candidates can download the IIFT 2021 admit card by entering their login details including their username and password. IIFT 2021 will be held on January 24 in an online mode. The examination will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from 3 pm to 5pm in a computer-based online mode.

Steps to download IIFT 2021 admit card

  • Visit the official website of nta.ac.in

  • Click on ‘Download IIFT 2021 admit card’ tab

  • The candidates will be directed to the login page. Enter the username and password.

  • Click on download admit card tab

  • Candidates can take a print out of IIFT 2021 admit card for further use

Document to carry during IIFT 2021 exam

The MBA candidates must carry a valid ID proof and IIFT 2021 admit card.

IIFT 2021 new exam pattern

The IIFT 2021 examination will be a two-hour long online computer-based test (CBT) which will have four major sections- 35 questions in verbal ability, 20 questions general knowledge, 25 questions in quantitative aptitude and 30 questions in logical reasoning. A total of 110 questions of 300 marks will be asked. The wrong answers will be subjected to negative marking.

IIFT 2021 shortlisting

The Institute will shortlist a total of 420 candidates for its Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinanda campuses.

