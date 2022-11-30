  • Home
Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) Bhopal has started the registrations for Post Graduate Diploma in Forest Management (PGDFM) and Post Graduate Diploma in Sustainability Management (PGDSM) 2023 programme.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 30, 2022 9:40 pm IST

IIFM Admission 2023: Registration For PGDFM, PGDSM Courses Begins; Details Here
IIFM Bhopal 2023-25 admission window open for PGDFM, PGDSM programme
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) Bhopal has started the registrations for Post Graduate Diploma in Forest Management (PGDFM) and Post Graduate Diploma in Sustainability Management (PGDSM) 2023 programme. The official website- iifm.ac.in is hosting the registrations for IIFM PGDFM, PGDSM 2023-25 batch. Aspiring candidates are required to complete their basic registration by providing name, mobile number and email Id.

The candidates who possess bachelor’s degree in any discipline with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA are eligible to apply for admission. While candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Differently Abled (DA) required 45 per cent marks. Candidates who are appearing in the final year of the bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination or candidates who are waiting for the results can also apply.

IIFM Bhopal Admission 2023: Application Fee

  • Candidates belonging to General, NC-OBC, DA, EWS category need to pay Rs 1,000 as application fees.
  • Candidates belonging to SC, ST category need to pay Rs 500 as application fees.

IIFM Bhopal Admission 2023: Programmes Fees

Programme Name

Fees (General/NC-OBC/DA/EWS)

Fees (SC/ST)

PGDFM

Rs 7,80,000

Rs 4,68,000

PGDSM

Rs 7,80,000

Rs 4,68,000

IIFM Bhopal Admission 2023: Steps To Register

  1. Click on the registration link available at iifm.ac.in
  2. Enter basic details and generate login credentials
  3. Proceed to fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents
  4. Pay the registration fee in online mode and submit the application form
  5. Download the application pdf for future use.
Indian Institute of Forest Management, Bhopal
