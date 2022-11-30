IIFM Admission 2023: Registration For PGDFM, PGDSM Courses Begins; Details Here

IIFM Bhopal 2023-25 admission window open for PGDFM, PGDSM programme

Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) Bhopal has started the registrations for Post Graduate Diploma in Forest Management (PGDFM) and Post Graduate Diploma in Sustainability Management (PGDSM) 2023 programme. The official website- iifm.ac.in is hosting the registrations for IIFM PGDFM, PGDSM 2023-25 batch. Aspiring candidates are required to complete their basic registration by providing name, mobile number and email Id.

The candidates who possess bachelor’s degree in any discipline with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA are eligible to apply for admission. While candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Differently Abled (DA) required 45 per cent marks. Candidates who are appearing in the final year of the bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination or candidates who are waiting for the results can also apply.

IIFM Bhopal Admission 2023: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General, NC-OBC, DA, EWS category need to pay Rs 1,000 as application fees.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST category need to pay Rs 500 as application fees.

IIFM Bhopal Admission 2023: Programmes Fees

Programme Name Fees (General/NC-OBC/DA/EWS) Fees (SC/ST) PGDFM Rs 7,80,000 Rs 4,68,000 PGDSM Rs 7,80,000 Rs 4,68,000

IIFM Bhopal Admission 2023: Steps To Register