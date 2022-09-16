IICA Inks Pact With IIM Jammu For Collaboration In Various Areas

  • Home
The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) has signed an initial pact with IIM Jammu for collaboration in various areas, including in offering joint courses.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 16, 2022 4:56 pm IST | Source: PTI

IICA, IIM Jammu signed an initial pact for collaboration in various areas
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) has signed an initial pact with IIM Jammu for collaboration in various areas, including in offering joint courses. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) provides for IIM Jammu recognising IICA as a research centre for the purpose of conducting doctoral degree (PhD) and post-doctoral fellowship.

"Centre(s) of excellence on contemporary business management and corporate affairs issues may also be established," a release said. According to the release, the indicative areas of collaboration include offering long-term joint courses and awarding degrees, diplomas and certificates on contemporary issues at the intersection of business management and corporate affairs. IICA comes under the corporate affairs ministry.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

