  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNTU Forms Working Groups To Implement National Education Policy

IGNTU Forms Working Groups To Implement National Education Policy

Indira Gandhi National Tribal University has formed a total of 13 committees to implement the National Education Policy in their curriculum. The committees will be submitting their individual recommendations for the new policy which will be included from the next academic session.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Feb 22, 2021 7:56 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Education Minister Asks IITs To Adopt ‘One IIT-One Thrust Area’ Approach
IIT Delhi Announces Certificate Programme In Digital Marketing; Apply By March 10
IISER Bhopal Innovators Develop Monitoring System To Prevent COVID-19 Spread
IIT Madras Annual Tech Festival ‘Shaastra’ To Be Held Online From February 25
PM Modi To Inaugurate Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute At IIT Kharagpur Tuesday
Mathura University Convocation: UP Governor To Award Degrees To Over 200 Students
IGNTU Forms Working Groups To Implement National Education Policy
IGNTU Forms Working Groups To Implement National Education Policy
New Delhi:

Indira Gandhi National Tribal University has formed a total of 13 committees to implement the National Education Policy in their curriculum. The committees will be submitting their individual recommendations for the new policy which will be included from the next academic session.

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ attended the third convocation ceremony of the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University or IGNTU, Amarkantak in virtual mode. During the event he was informed about the formation of NEP committees in IGNTU.

He addressed the university students and the faculty during which he highlighted the importance of research and innovations at the level of the university.

He said that IGNTU has been established to provide higher education and research facilities to the tribal students and professionals across the country. Along with this he noted that the IGNTU teachers have four patented researches to their name while six more patents are under consideration.

IGNTU had conducted the convocation ceremony in the online mode to distribute degrees and certificates to the outgoing batch of 2020. The event was live streamed on the University’s official YouTube channel, Facebook page, Twitter handle and its website igntu.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
Indira Gandhi National Tribal University Regional Campus, Manipur
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Education Minister Asks IITs To Adopt ‘One IIT-One Thrust Area’ Approach
Education Minister Asks IITs To Adopt ‘One IIT-One Thrust Area’ Approach
JEE Main 2021: Five Things Students Must Know Before Attempting BArch, BPlanning Paper
JEE Main 2021: Five Things Students Must Know Before Attempting BArch, BPlanning Paper
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus: List Of Deleted Topics
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus: List Of Deleted Topics
IIT Delhi Announces Certificate Programme In Digital Marketing; Apply By March 10
IIT Delhi Announces Certificate Programme In Digital Marketing; Apply By March 10
WBJEE 2021 On July 11; Application Begins Tomorrow
WBJEE 2021 On July 11; Application Begins Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................