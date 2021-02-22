IGNTU Forms Working Groups To Implement National Education Policy

Indira Gandhi National Tribal University has formed a total of 13 committees to implement the National Education Policy in their curriculum. The committees will be submitting their individual recommendations for the new policy which will be included from the next academic session.

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ attended the third convocation ceremony of the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University or IGNTU, Amarkantak in virtual mode. During the event he was informed about the formation of NEP committees in IGNTU.

He addressed the university students and the faculty during which he highlighted the importance of research and innovations at the level of the university.

Hon’ble Minister of Education said that he was glad that 13 committees have been formed by the University to implement the various provisions of #NEP2020, whose recommendations will be implemented from the next academic session. — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) February 22, 2021

He said that IGNTU has been established to provide higher education and research facilities to the tribal students and professionals across the country. Along with this he noted that the IGNTU teachers have four patented researches to their name while six more patents are under consideration.

IGNTU had conducted the convocation ceremony in the online mode to distribute degrees and certificates to the outgoing batch of 2020. The event was live streamed on the University’s official YouTube channel, Facebook page, Twitter handle and its website igntu.ac.in.