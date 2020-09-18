IGNOU's Term-End Examinations For Final Year Students Begins Successfully

Indira Gandhi National Open University, or IGNOU, held the first day of Term-End Examinations at more than 700 examination centres successfully. The university is conducting IGNOU Term End Examination for final year/semester students of UG, PG, PG Diploma, Certificate programmes from September 17 to October 16.

The examination was conducted as per Government of India guidelines in the current scenario of COVID-19 to ensure the health and safety of the students. Students also cooperated by adhering to the guidelines and maintained the Social Distancing and hygiene to ensure safety and health of their own and the fellow students.

The university has earlier postponed the IGNOU 2020 Term End Examination due to COVID-19 pandemic. For the examination of IGNOU, the hall ticket of IGNOU has been released on September 14.

The re-scheduled June-2020 Term-End Examinations for Final Year/End Semester Masters, Bachelors, Diploma and Certificate Programmes would end with the last examination on 16th October 2020.

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, will announce the IGNOU 2020 result of January 2020 session in the month of February 2021. For July 2020 session, the results will be released in August 2021. According to the IGNOU date sheet 2020, the results of IGNOU June TEE will be declared by October 2020.