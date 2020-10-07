  • Home
IGNOU Withdraws Re-Admission Scheme For Several Programmes

Indira Gandhi National Open University, or IGNOU, has approved for withdrawal of the Re-Admission Scheme for different programmes including the Scheme of Admission to Management Programmes.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 7, 2020 1:18 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Indira Gandhi National Open University, or IGNOU, has approved for withdrawal of the Re-Admission Scheme for different programmes including the Scheme of Admission to Management Programmes. The decision was taken based on the recommendations of the Committee constituted to review the Re-Admission Scheme for various programmes offered by IGNOU. Additionally, the provisions have been removed from the Prospectus for the July 2020 session. The Re-Admission Scheme for Management and other programmes will not be available for the old students as well.

“The Academic Council in its 74th meeting held on July 21, 2020, based on the recommendations of the Committee constituted to review the Re-Admission Scheme for different programmes, has approved for withdrawal of the Re-Admission Scheme for different programmes including the Scheme of Admission to Management Programmes. The above provisions have been removed from the Prospectus for the July 2020 session also. Consequently, the Re-Admission Scheme for Management and other programmes is NOT available for the old students,” read the official statement.

However, old students will be allowed, to seek re-admission subject to eligibility conditions. “To facilitate completion of the programmes up to June 2021 TEE, the old students will be allowed, as a special case, to seek re-admission subject to other eligibility conditions as per the following timeline and complete their programmes,” the statement added.

Screenshot 2020-10-07 at 1

