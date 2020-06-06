  • Home
IGNOU UG, PG Admission 2020: Last Date To Apply Is July 31

Indira Gandhi National Open University, or IGNOU, has also asked candidates to download and read the common prospectus before applying for the programmes.

New Delhi:

Indira Gandhi National Open University, 0r IGNOU, has announced that the last date for admission to different academic programmes offered through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode, for July 2020 session is July 31. Application forms for different postgraduate and undergraduate degree, postgraduate certificate (PG certificate), postgraduate diploma (PG diploma), certificate, diploma, and application or awareness-level programmes are available on the official website. Previously, IGNOU had opened admission to 10 online programmes.The university had also added another 24 courses on the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds, or SWAYAM Portal.

IGNOU has also prescribed guidelines for filling up admission forms for the courses, which are available online, on the “Online Admission System”. The university has asked candidates to download the common prospectus of masters’ and bachelors’ degree, diploma, and certificate programmes and read the instructions before filling up application forms.

IGNOU UG, PG Admission 2020 Guidelines

“If you are a first time applicant you are advised to click the available programme tab on the homepage of the Online Admission System and select the desired programme and carefully read the details of programme including eligibility criteria, fee details, duration, etc,” according to a statement on the information bulletin of IGNOU

“You are also requested to download the Common Prospectus and read carefully the Rules of the University (Section six) as mentioned in the common prospectus. You may also read sections one, seven, eight, nine, 12, and 13,” the statement by IGNOU added.

The programmes offered by IGNOU in July 2020 session include MA in English, BA in Hindi, PGD in Rural Development, PG Certificate in Adult Education, Appreciation Course on Environment, Population and Sustainable Development, Awareness Programme on Value Added Products from Fruits and Vegetables, Dairy Farming.

Application fee for the programmes, according to official information, can only be paid online using credit card, debit card or net banking. In order to fill up application forms, candidates will be required to register and generate their login credentials-- username and password.

