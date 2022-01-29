  • Home
  • Education
  • IGNOU To Offer PG Diploma In Migration And Diaspora Through ODL Mode

IGNOU To Offer PG Diploma In Migration And Diaspora Through ODL Mode

The candidates with a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university can apply for PG Diploma in Migration and Diaspora at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 29, 2022 5:52 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU To Offer BA (Hons) Programmes In Urdu And Sanskrit
IGNOU TEE December 2021 Assignment Submission Deadline Extended, Check Last Date
Application Window For Admission To IGNOU’s AICTE-Approved MBA Programme Open; Direct Link Here
IGNOU Launches Bachelor Of Social Work Programme In Virtual Mode
NTA Revises IGNOU PhD 2021 Entrance Exam Date; Latest Update Here
Skill Ministry, IGNOU Ink Pact On Vocational Education And Training
IGNOU To Offer PG Diploma In Migration And Diaspora Through ODL Mode
Apply at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

The School of Interdisciplinary and Trans-disciplinary Studies, IGNOU will offer a Post Graduate Diploma in Migration and Diaspora (PGDMIDI) from January 2022 session through Open Distance Learning (ODL) mode. The programme is important for professionals working for government, Foreign Trade, UN organisations, Embassies and External Ministries, Migrant and diaspora organisations etc. "The main objectives of the programme are to impart the skills by using social science knowledge and tools to understand/ make sense of the current issues and concerns relating to global movement of people, products and ideas and hence helping various stakeholders including those who are in policy to engage more meaningfully with the world unfolding before them," IGNOU release read.

The candidates with a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university can apply for the programme at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The course fee for the programme is Rs 6,100, in addition the candidates have to pay an one-time application fee of Rs 200.

The Migration and Diaspora programme will consist of courses- Migration and Diaspora: Theory and Methodolog, Transnationalism, diaspora and citizenship, Global Diasporas: Case Studies, Indian Diaspora: An Overview, Indian Diaspora: Politico-Economic and Policy Aspects, Indian Diaspora: Socio-Cultural Facets, Gender and Diaspora, Diasporas in India, project work.

Prof. Nageshwar Rao, VC IGNOU launched the programme on Saturday, January 29 through virtual mode in presence of Dr. Manika Manke, Head, Labour Mobility and Human Development, Department of Migration Management, International Organization for Migration (IOM), Ms. Subhasnee Luchmun Roy, Member of National Assembly, Mauritius, Ms. Riva Ganguly Das, Former Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, and Mr. Ashok Ramsaran, President, Indian Diaspora Council International (IDC), New York, other dignitaries.

Dr. Sadananda Sahoo and Prof. Nandini Sinha Kapur are the programme coordinator. For details on the programme, please visit the website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Click here for more Education News
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) IGNOU Online Application IGNOU exam form
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Result LIVE: Class 10, 12 Term 1 Marksheet Details; Steps To Download
Live | CBSE Result LIVE: Class 10, 12 Term 1 Marksheet Details; Steps To Download
ICAI Issues Important Notice For CA Old Course Students; Check Details
ICAI Issues Important Notice For CA Old Course Students; Check Details
List Of States Reopening Schools, Colleges From February 1
List Of States Reopening Schools, Colleges From February 1
NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: Registration Begins; Details Here
NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: Registration Begins; Details Here
NIFT 2022 Admit Card Released, How To Download
NIFT 2022 Admit Card Released, How To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................