IGNOU To Offer PG Diploma In Migration And Diaspora Through ODL Mode

The School of Interdisciplinary and Trans-disciplinary Studies, IGNOU will offer a Post Graduate Diploma in Migration and Diaspora (PGDMIDI) from January 2022 session through Open Distance Learning (ODL) mode. The programme is important for professionals working for government, Foreign Trade, UN organisations, Embassies and External Ministries, Migrant and diaspora organisations etc. "The main objectives of the programme are to impart the skills by using social science knowledge and tools to understand/ make sense of the current issues and concerns relating to global movement of people, products and ideas and hence helping various stakeholders including those who are in policy to engage more meaningfully with the world unfolding before them," IGNOU release read.

The candidates with a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university can apply for the programme at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The course fee for the programme is Rs 6,100, in addition the candidates have to pay an one-time application fee of Rs 200.

The Migration and Diaspora programme will consist of courses- Migration and Diaspora: Theory and Methodolog, Transnationalism, diaspora and citizenship, Global Diasporas: Case Studies, Indian Diaspora: An Overview, Indian Diaspora: Politico-Economic and Policy Aspects, Indian Diaspora: Socio-Cultural Facets, Gender and Diaspora, Diasporas in India, project work.

Prof. Nageshwar Rao, VC IGNOU launched the programme on Saturday, January 29 through virtual mode in presence of Dr. Manika Manke, Head, Labour Mobility and Human Development, Department of Migration Management, International Organization for Migration (IOM), Ms. Subhasnee Luchmun Roy, Member of National Assembly, Mauritius, Ms. Riva Ganguly Das, Former Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, and Mr. Ashok Ramsaran, President, Indian Diaspora Council International (IDC), New York, other dignitaries.

Dr. Sadananda Sahoo and Prof. Nandini Sinha Kapur are the programme coordinator. For details on the programme, please visit the website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.