IGNOU To Offer Online Certificate Programmes In Spanish, French Languages

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

The School of Foreign Languages, IGNOU has introduced online certificate programmes in Spanish and French languages from the January 2022 session. The certificate courses in Spanish Language and Culture(CSLCOL) and French Language (CFLOL) aim to introduce the languages to beginners which will help them building up skills in reading, writing, listening and speaking.

According to IGNOU release, "the general objective of this programme is that the learners acquire language skills (pronunciation, grammar, vocabulary and basic communicative competence, both in oral and written communications) as well as socio-cultural competence in the target language that will in enable them to communicate effectively with the Spanish-speaking world in the activities related to daily life."

Meanwhile, the French Language programme is developed around the textbook Connexions, Methode de francais and based on the CEFR (Common European Framework of Reference for Language) used for international standardization of pedagogy of European languages around the world.

The interested candidates can apply at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. They need to pay Rs 4,500 for the Spanish Language programme, and Rs 6,600 for the French Language programme. The coordinator of the courses is Dr. Deepanwita Srivastava.

The Programmes were launched through a virtual ceremony by the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nageshwar Rao in presence of Mr. Francis Paradis, Director and Consul, Québec Government Office in Mumbai and Spanish Language Expert Dr. Oscar Pujol, Director, Instituto Cervantes, Embassy of Spain. For details on certificate programmes, please visit the website- ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.