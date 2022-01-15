  • Home
IGNOU To Offer MA In Corporate Social Responsibility In ODL Mode

The interested candidates who want to apply can do so on the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in till January 31, they need to possess a Bachelor's degree

Updated: Jan 15, 2022

New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is offering Master of Arts (Corporate Social Responsibility) programme in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode from Januay session. The Corporate Social Responsibility programme is meant for professionals across India and for graduates / post-graduates interested in pursuing a career as a CSR Professional.

According to IGNOU, the programme was launched considering this increasing demand for CSR professionals and to bridge this gap in the demand for trained professionals. The interested candidates who want to apply can do so on the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in till January 31, they need to possess a Bachelor's degree. For the two years course, the candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 14,400 (Rs 7,200 for both the years).

Talking about the programme, course co-ordinators Dr. Nisha Varghese and Prof. P.V.K. Sasidhar said, “MACSR is a very appropriate programme in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode both in terms of content and timing. It provides a unique opportunity for attaining and upgrading the knowledge of the CSR professionals."

"The MACSR programme has been designed in such a way to enhance the holistic understanding of CSR by covering various aspects like CSR fundamentals, CSR process and its linkages with development, implementation and handling of projects and programmes, and corporate ethics, governance and conflict resolution. Students can also get first-hand experience of CSR projects by opting for project work," they added.

For details on the Corporate Social Responsibility programme, please visit the website- ignou.ac.in.

